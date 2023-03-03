'Eating one meal’, ‘can't send kids to school’: How common man in Pakistan fighting raging inflation2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 06:05 PM IST
We used to eat three times, but now,… we cook once and eat it thrice, one said
Pakistan's weekly inflation have surged above 40% and citizens are finding it difficult to cover the most basic necessities like food and education. To tackle the situation, people claim that they are ‘eating less’ and ‘travelling less’ to survive on a day-to-day basis.
