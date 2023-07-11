EB-5 visa tax hike postponement till October offers reprieve to Indians2 min read 11 Jul 2023, 12:22 PM IST
The Indian government has delayed a tax increase on foreign remittances, benefiting Indian investors seeking the EB-5 Visa for US permanent residence.
The allure of the U.S., with its vibrant job market and lifestyle opportunities, captivates numerous Indians, making them eager to secure their family’s futures in the United States. The yearly surge in H-1B Visa applications – over 400,000 for a mere 85,000 visas – highlights the vast appeal of the American dream. For affluent Indians, the EB-5 Visa offers a dependable pathway to U.S. Permanent Residence, effectively countering the unsettling prospects of potential layoffs or hiring freezes. Notably, India has ascended the ranks to become the second-largest EB-5 investor market globally, with 760 Indian nationals procuring the EB-5 Visa in FY2019.
