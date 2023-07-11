It is a great news that the Indian EB-5 investors have this additional time to help them avoid the additional TCS on their investment. The surest way to circumvent the additional 15% tax on your EB-5 investment is through diligence and careful planning - ensuring your EB-5 funds are transferred by the October 2023 deadline. I strongly urge potential investors to start engaging with an EB-5 regional center at the earliest opportunity. Explore the available projects, prepare your investment funds, and strategize to optimize your investment.