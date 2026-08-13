Ebola outbreak in Congo: 4,500+ infected, 2,100 dead; WHO warns of potentially deadliest epidemic ever

Congo’s Ebola outbreak has spread to a sixth province, raising fresh concerns over the rapid pace of transmission and the ability of health authorities to contain the disease.

A death was reported in Bas-Uele province, which had not previously recorded cases in the current outbreak, Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya said on Thursday (August 13). The man had travelled from Isiro in neighbouring Haut-Uele province to Buta, the capital of Bas-Uele, where he died.

The development comes as the World Health Organization warns that the outbreak in eastern Congo could become the deadliest Ebola epidemic in history.

How serious is the Ebola outbreak in Congo? More than 4,500 cases and 2,100 deaths have been reported, according to the latest government figures cited in the source material.

The WHO has described the outbreak as the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak yet and said it is on track to surpass the previous deadliest outbreak, which killed more than 11,000 people during the 2014-16 epidemic in West Africa.

The current death toll has been reached almost three times faster than during that earlier outbreak, highlighting the speed at which the virus is spreading.

Six of Congo’s 26 provinces have now been affected.

Where has the virus spread? The outbreak was initially concentrated in eastern Congo, but the latest death in Bas-Uele marks the spread into a sixth province.

The man who died in Buta had travelled from Isiro in Haut-Uele, raising concerns about transmission between provinces.

Health authorities say between 60% and 70% of new cases are being detected outside the network of monitored contacts. This makes it harder for health workers to identify chains of transmission and isolate people who may have been exposed.

The WHO has described the spread as “alarming”.

Why is the outbreak difficult to control? Health authorities are confronting several challenges at the same time.

Some healthcare workers have gone on strike because they have not been paid. In Ituri province, workers at the Nizi Treatment Center stopped work on Thursday, temporarily closing the facility after saying they had not received salaries for three months.

The outbreak is also unfolding amid threats from rebel groups, public anger and misinformation, including claims that Ebola does not exist.

These conditions can make it harder for health workers to reach communities, identify patients and persuade people to cooperate with disease-control measures.

When did the current outbreak begin? Congo officially declared the outbreak on May 15. However, the WHO later said genetic sequencing showed that the outbreak had actually begun months earlier, in February.

That finding suggests the virus had been circulating before authorities formally recognised the outbreak.

The delay also illustrates why health officials are concerned about the true scale of the epidemic.

What is the Bundibugyo virus? The current outbreak is being caused by the Bundibugyo virus, a rare species of Ebola virus.

Unlike some other Ebola outbreaks, there are no approved vaccines or treatments specifically for the Bundibugyo virus, according to the information provided.

Ebola is highly contagious through direct contact with infected bodily fluids, including blood, vomit and semen. Transmission can also occur through contaminated materials and surfaces such as clothing and bedding.

The disease can cause severe illness and can be fatal.

Are there treatments being developed? There is some progress on potential treatments.

Clinical trials of two possible treatments for this type of Ebola began last month in Ituri province, which has been among the worst-affected areas.

However, the outbreak continues to spread while researchers and health authorities work to determine how effective these treatments are.

Why are health officials worried? The biggest concern is that the virus appears to be moving faster than the response.

Dr Mohamed Yakub Janabi, WHO regional director for Africa, summed up the challenge by saying: “We are chasing the virus; the virus is ahead of us.”

The spread into Bas-Uele, the high proportion of cases occurring outside monitored contacts and disruptions at treatment facilities could make containment more difficult.