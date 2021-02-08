OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Ebola resurfaces in previous epidemic zone of Congo, WHO says
Workers from the WHO inspect Ebola vaccines stored in an Arktek ultra-cold vaccine storage cylinder seen in the background in Mbandaka, Equateur Province, Democratic Republic of Congo. (REUTERS)
Workers from the WHO inspect Ebola vaccines stored in an Arktek ultra-cold vaccine storage cylinder seen in the background in Mbandaka, Equateur Province, Democratic Republic of Congo. (REUTERS)

Ebola resurfaces in previous epidemic zone of Congo, WHO says

1 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2021, 11:37 AM IST Bloomberg

A woman, the wife of an Ebola survivor, had sought treatment in a health center in Butembo, in North Kivu province, for Ebola-like symptoms

A deceased woman was found to have been infected with Ebola in an area of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where an outbreak was declared over in June, the World Health Organization said.

Also Read | Scarcity on high seas hurting India’s exports

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Rescue operations underway near Tapovan Tunnel, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Death toll climbs to 15, 143 still missing; rescue operations on

2 min read . 11:34 AM IST
According to sources, govt has alleged that the 1,178 handles have Pakistani and Khalistani users.

Govt asks Twitter to take down 1,178 accounts: Report

1 min read . 10:55 AM IST
Rescue operations underway near Tapovan Tunnel, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Monday.

153 people missing from Tapovan project sites after glacier burst

2 min read . 10:41 AM IST
This photo taken on January 16, 2021 shows residents undergoing Covid-19 coronavirus tests at a makeshift testing centre inside a residential compound in Shijiazhuang, in northern Hebei province, as part of a mass testing programme after the province declared an

China says no new local Covid-19 cases for first time in nearly 2 months

1 min read . 10:19 AM IST

The woman, the wife of an Ebola survivor, had sought treatment in a health center in Butembo, in North Kivu province, for Ebola-like symptoms, the WHO said in a statement Sunday. Butembo was one of the epicenters of the world’s second-largest Ebola outbreak that lasted almost two years in eastern Congo, causing 3,481 cases and 2,299 deaths.

More than 70 contacts have been identified amid a WHO investigation, and sites visited by the patient are being disinfected, the agency said. “It is not unusual for sporadic cases to occur following a major outbreak," WHO said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout