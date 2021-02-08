Ebola resurfaces in previous epidemic zone of Congo, WHO says

Ebola resurfaces in previous epidemic zone of Congo, WHO says1 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2021, 11:37 AM IST
A woman, the wife of an Ebola survivor, had sought treatment in a health center in Butembo, in North Kivu province, for Ebola-like symptoms
A deceased woman was found to have been infected with Ebola in an area of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where an outbreak was declared over in June, the World Health Organization said.
Also Read | Scarcity on high seas hurting India’s exports
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Death toll climbs to 15, 143 still missing; rescue operations on2 min read . 11:34 AM IST
Govt asks Twitter to take down 1,178 accounts: Report1 min read . 10:55 AM IST
153 people missing from Tapovan project sites after glacier burst2 min read . 10:41 AM IST
China says no new local Covid-19 cases for first time in nearly 2 months1 min read . 10:19 AM IST
The woman, the wife of an Ebola survivor, had sought treatment in a health center in Butembo, in North Kivu province, for Ebola-like symptoms, the WHO said in a statement Sunday. Butembo was one of the epicenters of the world’s second-largest Ebola outbreak that lasted almost two years in eastern Congo, causing 3,481 cases and 2,299 deaths.
More than 70 contacts have been identified amid a WHO investigation, and sites visited by the patient are being disinfected, the agency said. “It is not unusual for sporadic cases to occur following a major outbreak," WHO said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.