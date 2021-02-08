Ebola resurfaces in previous epidemic zone of Congo, WHO says

Ebola resurfaces in previous epidemic zone of Congo, WHO says1 min read . 11:37 AM IST
A woman, the wife of an Ebola survivor, had sought treatment in a health center in Butembo, in North Kivu province, for Ebola-like symptoms
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A woman, the wife of an Ebola survivor, had sought treatment in a health center in Butembo, in North Kivu province, for Ebola-like symptoms
A deceased woman was found to have been infected with Ebola in an area of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where an outbreak was declared over in June, the World Health Organization said.
A deceased woman was found to have been infected with Ebola in an area of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where an outbreak was declared over in June, the World Health Organization said.
Also Read | Scarcity on high seas hurting India’s exports
Also Read | Scarcity on high seas hurting India’s exports
The woman, the wife of an Ebola survivor, had sought treatment in a health center in Butembo, in North Kivu province, for Ebola-like symptoms, the WHO said in a statement Sunday. Butembo was one of the epicenters of the world’s second-largest Ebola outbreak that lasted almost two years in eastern Congo, causing 3,481 cases and 2,299 deaths.
More than 70 contacts have been identified amid a WHO investigation, and sites visited by the patient are being disinfected, the agency said. “It is not unusual for sporadic cases to occur following a major outbreak," WHO said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.