Ebola resurfaces in previous epidemic zone of Congo, WHO says
Workers from the WHO inspect Ebola vaccines stored in an Arktek ultra-cold vaccine storage cylinder seen in the background in Mbandaka, Equateur Province, Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ebola resurfaces in previous epidemic zone of Congo, WHO says

1 min read . 11:37 AM IST Bloomberg

A woman, the wife of an Ebola survivor, had sought treatment in a health center in Butembo, in North Kivu province, for Ebola-like symptoms

A deceased woman was found to have been infected with Ebola in an area of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where an outbreak was declared over in June, the World Health Organization said.

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Death toll climbs to 15, 143 still missing; rescue operations on

2 min read . 11:34 AM IST

Govt asks Twitter to take down 1,178 accounts: Report

1 min read . 10:55 AM IST

153 people missing from Tapovan project sites after glacier burst

2 min read . 10:41 AM IST

China says no new local Covid-19 cases for first time in nearly 2 months

1 min read . 10:19 AM IST
The woman, the wife of an Ebola survivor, had sought treatment in a health center in Butembo, in North Kivu province, for Ebola-like symptoms, the WHO said in a statement Sunday. Butembo was one of the epicenters of the world’s second-largest Ebola outbreak that lasted almost two years in eastern Congo, causing 3,481 cases and 2,299 deaths.

More than 70 contacts have been identified amid a WHO investigation, and sites visited by the patient are being disinfected, the agency said. “It is not unusual for sporadic cases to occur following a major outbreak," WHO said.

