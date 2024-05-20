Ebrahim Raisi 'assassinated'? Many suspect Israel's role behind the Iranian President's death, officials clarify
Ebrahim Raisi death news: Many suspect Iran's arch-enemy Israel's role behind Iranian President Raisi's demise. They believe it to be an “assassination”. Here's how Israeli officials reacted to the allegation.
Many people have speculated that Ebrahim Raisi, the hardline President of Iran – who was killed in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain near the Azerbaijan border – was assassinated. They suspect the involvement of Iran's arch-enemy, Israel, in the killing.