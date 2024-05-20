Ebrahim Raisi news: Last visual of Iranian President aboard chopper floods social media – VIDEO
Ebrahim Raisi, the Iranian President, died after his chopper crashed in the mountainous region of the country's East Azerbaijan province on Sunday.
"Last visuals" of Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi flooded social media a day after the Iranian hardliner died in the chopper crash. Earlier on Monday, Iranian State media confirmed the deaths of the 63-year-old Raisi, his foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and seven others in the helicopter crash.