"Last visuals" of Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi flooded social media a day after the Iranian hardliner died in the chopper crash. Earlier on Monday, Iranian State media confirmed the deaths of the 63-year-old Raisi, his foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and seven others in the helicopter crash.

A video of Raisi travelling aboard a helicopter surfaced on social media on Monday, with several netizens claiming it to be the last visual of the leader before the chopper crash. In the purported video, Raisi could be seen travelling with a few other people. Mint could not independently confirm the video.

The accident, in which Raisi was reportedly killed, had happened in the mountainous region of the country's East Azerbaijan province on Sunday.

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi was declared dead on Monday after rescuers found his crashed helicopter. "The servant of the Iranian nation, Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi has achieved the highest level of martyrdom...," state TV said according to AFP.

"The death of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash is a major blow to the Islamic republic's clerical leadership," an exiled opposition group said on Monday, predicting a succession of crises.

However, the Iranian government said it will operate 'without disruption' after President Raisi's death, AFP reported.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed Vice President Mohammad Mokhber as the interim President. Meanwhile, the Iranian cabinet appointed Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani as acting foreign minister following the death of Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Hamas and Hezbollah mourned the death of Raisi on Monday. Hamas hailed the Iranian leader's "support for Palestinian resistance" and Hezbollah called Raisi a "protector of resistance movements".

