ECB boosts pandemic stimulus with more bond-buying, bank loans

The European Central Bank escalated its efforts to shield the eurozone from a possible double-dip recession with another burst of monetary stimulus to lock in low-interest rates at least until the pandemic crisis is over.

Policymakers increased and extended emergency bond purchases, and approved more/cheaper long-term loans to banks/on even cheaper terms. The euro jumped.

The Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program was increased by €500 billion ($606 billion) to €1.85 trillion, and extended it by nine months to at least the end of March 2022. Reinvestments will be made until at least the end of 2023

An older bond-buying program will continue to run at a monthly pace of €20 billion until shortly before interest rates rise

Favourable terms on the ECB’s TLTRO-III bank lending program will be extended by 12 months to June 2022, and the ECB will make three new offers under the program next year. Total amount banks can borrow raised to 55% of banks’ stock of eligible loans, from 50%

Four additional pandemic emergency longer-term refinancing operations (PELTROs) will be offered in 2021 “to provide an effective liquidity backstop."

The easing of collateral rules announced earlier this year will be extended to June 2022. It will reassess the measures before the end date

Interest rates remained unchanged, with the deposit rate at -0.5%

ECB President Christine Lagarde will hold a press conference call at 2:30 pm in Frankfurt, when she will also unveil new economic projections with a first outlook for 2023.

The decision came as European Union leaders moved closer to resolving a dispute over a €1.8 trillion joint fiscal package that would put the region on a firmer footing for 2021.

The ECB aims to keep financial conditions loose in the face of mounting debt burdens as governments pump fiscal aid to companies and households. The economy is almost certainly shrinking again, with many shops and restaurants forced to close to contain infections.

Also in the background is the risk of a no-deal Brexit. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who held talks over dinner on Wednesday, agreed to give both sides until Sunday to try to bridge their differences.

The euro’s recent surge against the dollar is another headwind for the ECB, putting downward pressure on inflation by making imports cheaper.

Central bankers have been signaling a new round of stimulus for weeks, stressing the need to keep support measures running at least until an economic recovery is entrenched. Covid-19 vaccines are only just being rolled out, and the economic scars from the pandemic will last well past the end of the health emergency.

Chief economist Philip Lane has also stressed the need to get inflation, which is currently below zero, back on its pre-pandemic path toward the goal of just under 2% as soon as possible.

The Governing Council repeated its pledge to keep stimulus in place until it “judges that the coronavirus crisis phase is over."

