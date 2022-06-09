ECB ends bond buys, signal 25 bps rate hike in July3 min read . Updated: 09 Jun 2022, 06:47 PM IST
The ECB said it will end bond buys on July 1 then raise interest rates by 25 basis points later that month
The European Central Bank ended a long-running stimulus scheme today and signalled a series of rate hikes that may be scaled up from September if the inflation outlook fails to improve. With inflation at a record-high 8.1% and still rising, the ECB now fears that price growth is broadening out and could morph into a hard-to-break wage-price spiral, ending a decade of anaemic price growth and heralding a new era of higher prices.