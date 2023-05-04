Home / News / World /  ECB hikes key rates by 25 bps as inflation outlook stays 'too high for too long'
Back

ECB hikes key rates by 25 bps as inflation outlook stays 'too high for too long'

1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 06:36 PM IST Pooja Sitaram Jaiswar
ECB's medium term inflation target is 2%. The central bank will continue to follow a data-dependent approach to determining the appropriate level and duration of restriction.Premium
ECB's medium term inflation target is 2%. The central bank will continue to follow a data-dependent approach to determining the appropriate level and duration of restriction.

In the light of ongoing stubbornly high inflation, ECB decided to hike key interest rates by 25 bps which will come into effect from May 10th. Although, headline inflation has dipped over the recent months, ECB said, but price pressures remain strong.

In the midst of ongoing high inflation pressures, the European Central Bank on Thursday raised the three key interest rates by 25 basis points. Accordingly, the interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will be increased to 3.75%, 4.00% and 3.25% respectively, with effect from 10 May 2023.

In its statement, ECB said, "the inflation outlook continues to be too high for too long."

According to the central bank, headline inflation has declined over recent months, but underlying price pressures remain strong. At the same time, the past rate increases are being transmitted forcefully to euro area financing and monetary conditions, while the lags and strength of transmission to the real economy remain uncertain.

Overall, the incoming information broadly supports the assessment of the medium-term inflation outlook that the ECB formed at its previous meeting.

ECB's future decisions will ensure that the policy rates will be brought to levels sufficiently restrictive to achieve a timely return of inflation to the 2% medium-term target and will be kept at those levels for as long as necessary.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout