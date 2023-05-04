ECB hikes key rates by 25 bps as inflation outlook stays 'too high for too long'

In the midst of ongoing high inflation pressures, the European Central Bank on Thursday raised the three key interest rates by 25 basis points. Accordingly, the interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will be increased to 3.75%, 4.00% and 3.25% respectively, with effect from 10 May 2023.

In its statement, ECB said, "the inflation outlook continues to be too high for too long."

According to the central bank, headline inflation has declined over recent months, but underlying price pressures remain strong. At the same time, the past rate increases are being transmitted forcefully to euro area financing and monetary conditions, while the lags and strength of transmission to the real economy remain uncertain.

Overall, the incoming information broadly supports the assessment of the medium-term inflation outlook that the ECB formed at its previous meeting.

ECB's future decisions will ensure that the policy rates will be brought to levels sufficiently restrictive to achieve a timely return of inflation to the 2% medium-term target and will be kept at those levels for as long as necessary.