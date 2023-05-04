ECB hikes key rates by 25 bps as inflation outlook stays 'too high for too long'1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 06:36 PM IST
In the light of ongoing stubbornly high inflation, ECB decided to hike key interest rates by 25 bps which will come into effect from May 10th. Although, headline inflation has dipped over the recent months, ECB said, but price pressures remain strong.
In the midst of ongoing high inflation pressures, the European Central Bank on Thursday raised the three key interest rates by 25 basis points. Accordingly, the interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will be increased to 3.75%, 4.00% and 3.25% respectively, with effect from 10 May 2023.
