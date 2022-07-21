ECB raises rates by 50 bps in fight against inflation

"The ECB did sort of signal the 50 basis-point hike to the media the last couple of days, so it wasn't necessarily a big surprise. One of the biggest takeaways is that the ECB is more open-ended on their forward guidance. Previously, they suggested that they will do 50 in September and effectively 25 basis points per meeting thereafter. Now they are more open to do larger, smaller, potentially no hike or more hikes. I think what they want to do is offer themselves more flexibility and not pre-commit.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}