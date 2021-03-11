Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >ECB sees higher inflation this year, growth outlook little changed

ECB sees higher inflation this year, growth outlook little changed

Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), speaks during a live stream video of the central bank's virtual rate decision news conference in Frankfurt, Germany
1 min read . 07:39 PM IST Reuters

  • ECB expects GDP to expand by 4.0% this year rather than the 3.9% seen in December
  • Inflation is expected to average 1.5%, above the 1% seen earlier

FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank raised its inflation projection for 2021 on Thursday after a surge in prices at the start of the year and slightly increased its growth forecast even though lockdowns to halt the COVID-19 pandemic have been extended.

FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank raised its inflation projection for 2021 on Thursday after a surge in prices at the start of the year and slightly increased its growth forecast even though lockdowns to halt the COVID-19 pandemic have been extended.

In what it describes as the baseline scenario, the ECB expects GDP to expand by 4.0% this year rather than the 3.9% seen in December. Inflation is expected to average 1.5%, above the 1% seen earlier, ECB President Christine Lagarde said. But projections over the longer term were little changed, indicating that this year's deviations are mostly caused by one-off factors that do not otherwise alter the broader picture.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

IIT Delhi, Hebrew University of Jerusalem partner to promote interdisciplinary research

1 min read . 07:37 PM IST

US jobless claims hit lowest since November with more covid-19 vaccines

1 min read . 07:28 PM IST

Rising market interest rates pose 'risk' to economy: ECB's Lagarde

2 min read . 07:27 PM IST

After Denmark, Norway suspends use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

3 min read . 07:21 PM IST

In what it describes as the baseline scenario, the ECB expects GDP to expand by 4.0% this year rather than the 3.9% seen in December. Inflation is expected to average 1.5%, above the 1% seen earlier, ECB President Christine Lagarde said. But projections over the longer term were little changed, indicating that this year's deviations are mostly caused by one-off factors that do not otherwise alter the broader picture.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

IIT Delhi, Hebrew University of Jerusalem partner to promote interdisciplinary research

1 min read . 07:37 PM IST

US jobless claims hit lowest since November with more covid-19 vaccines

1 min read . 07:28 PM IST

Rising market interest rates pose 'risk' to economy: ECB's Lagarde

2 min read . 07:27 PM IST

After Denmark, Norway suspends use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

3 min read . 07:21 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Lagarde said risks to the economic outlook had become more balanced but remained skewed to the downside in the short term because of the pandemic and measures to contain it. She said temporary factors and energy price inflation would see higher inflation than previously expected this year and next. Inflation is still seen below the ECB's nearly 2% target for years to come, however, while the economy will need several years to grow back to its pre-pandemic level.

The following are the ECB's quarterly growth and inflation projections through 2023. Figures in brackets are the ECB's previous forecasts from December. 2021 2022 2023 GDP growth 4.0% (3.9%) 4.1% (4.2%) 2.1 (2.1%) Inflation 1.5% (1.0%) 1.2% (1.1%) 1.4 (1.4%).

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.