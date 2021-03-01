Subscribe
Home >News >World >ECB slows pandemic purchases despite concerns over bond rout
File Photo: The euro area’s fiscal support is also smaller than in the US, and a breakthrough recovery fund won’t kick in until the middle of the year

ECB slows pandemic purchases despite concerns over bond rout

2 min read . 08:54 PM IST Bloomberg

  • The institution settled 12 billion euros of purchases under its emergency program, compared to 17.2 billion euros the week before
  • Bond yields are on the rise globally, in part due to spillovers from the US where an already solid economic recovery is set to be further underpinned by $1.9 trillion of fiscal stimulus

The European Central Bank slowed the pace of pandemic bond-buying last week even as officials warned that a global rise in yields could derail the economic recovery.

The institution settled 12 billion euros ($14.5 billion) of purchases under its emergency program, compared to 17.2 billion euros the week before. The decline is due to much higher redemptions, according to an ECB spokesman.

Falling government bond prices are a concern for central banks because they push up yields, which are a benchmark for interest rates on loans to companies and households. While ECB officials pledged last week to avoid any undue rise in yields, their verbal interventions only briefly stopped investors from selling.

German bonds pared gains, leaving the 10-year yield seven basis points lower at minus -0.32% compared to minus -0.34% earlier.

The data don’t reflect orders made Thursday and Friday, as transactions take a couple of days to settle and show up in the ECB’s accounts.

Bond yields are on the rise globally, in part due to spillovers from the U.S. where an already solid economic recovery is set to be further underpinned by $1.9 trillion of additional fiscal stimulus program. The Federal Reserve has taken a relaxed view, with officials saying the moves reflect greater optimism about the recovery.

That’s testing central banks elsewhere, concerned that their own economies haven’t healed enough to cope with higher borrowing costs.

While optimism is also growing in the U.K. thanks to a rapid vaccination campaign, the European Union is still firmly in the grip of the pandemic, and governments are advancing only slowly with immunizing their populations.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The euro area’s fiscal support is also smaller than in the U.S., and a breakthrough recovery fund won’t kick in until the middle of the year. The economy is forecast to contract this quarter, and the ECB expects any inflation spikes this year to be only temporary, with job losses and uncertainty damping price pressure.

