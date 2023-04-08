ECB usage of Fed swap lines steady, SNB opts not to use again

ECB usage of Fed swap lines steady, SNB opts not to use again1 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 10:46 AM IST
The European Central Bank tapped swap lines with its US counterpart for just $488.5 million in the past week — essentially rolling over its usage from the prior week — while the Swiss National Bank opted not to revisit the facility in the same period.
The European Central Bank tapped swap lines with its US counterpart for just $488.5 million in the past week — essentially rolling over its usage from the prior week — while the Swiss National Bank opted not to revisit the facility in the same period.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×