ECB usage of Fed swap lines steady, SNB opts not to use again

The European Central Bank tapped swap lines with its US counterpart for just $488.5 million in the past week — essentially rolling over its usage from the prior week — while the Swiss National Bank opted not to revisit the facility in the same period.

That ECB total for the week through April 5 compares to usage of $482.5 million in the comparable timeframe through March 29, according to data released by the Federal Reserve. The SNB, meanwhile, had drawn down $100 million on the facility in that prior seven-day period.

The ECB figures for the period March 30 to April 5 include $5 million of usage transacted on the first day of the period that matures on April 6, meaning there was very little difference in the amount tapped from week to week.

Usage of these swap lines has been relatively minimal despite moves by central bank officials to make them available for more frequent use in light of recent international banking concerns.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.