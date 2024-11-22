ECB’s Lagarde sees Europe under growing trade threat
Summary
- The European Union faces growing threats to its trade with other parts of the world, and must respond by deepening its capital markets to finance innovation and increased productivity, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said.
