ECB’s Lagarde sees Europe under growing trade threat

The European Union faces growing threats to its trade with other parts of the world and must respond by deepening its capital markets to finance innovation and increased productivity, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Friday.

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has said he wants to raise tariffs on imports from a wide range of countries, although the details are unclear.

“The geopolitical environment has become less favourable, with growing threats to free trade from all corners of the world," Lagarde said. “As the most open of the major economies, the EU is more exposed to these trends than others."

With that source of growth in peril, Lagarde said Europe needs to act “urgently" to increase the financing available to innovative new businesses that could help drive economic expansion, with many forced to rely on funding from the U.S. and elsewhere.

While Europe trails the U.S. in productivity growth and technological advances, its households save a larger share of their income. However, they invest much more cautiously, holding a third of their assets as cash and deposits, compared to 10% in the U.S.

If they were to adopt a U.S. approach, Lagarde estimated that 8 trillion euros would become available for “long-term, market-based investments."

Although policymakers and political leaders have long understood that Europe needs to build a larger, shared pool of savings that can be invested across new and existing businesses around the bloc, it has made very little progress towards achieving that goal.

“Capital in Europe is either trapped within national borders or leaves for the United States," Lagarde said.

Reducing the large number of national rules and regulations that stand in the way of what is known as the “capital markets union" has proved difficult, largely because of successful efforts to thwart progress by incumbents, Lagarde said.

“The main issue is that legal frameworks within the EU are divergent and all meaningful attempts at harmonisation are blocked by vested interests," she said.

Lagarde called on governments to take a “small number of large steps" to tear down the barriers to shared capital markets rather than the piecemeal approach pursued to date.

But she acknowledged that she had made a similar appeal a year ago that had largely fallen on deaf ears.

“In that time, the urgency to integrate our capital markets has risen," she said. “Europe’s declining innovation position has come more clearly to light. The technology gap between the United States and Europe is now unmistakeable."

