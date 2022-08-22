E-commerce company cuts 900 jobs: Read CEO Niraj Shah's open letter on layoffs

Our approach during this period is consistent with the last twenty years - we are building for the long term, but coming in each day to chart the next set of steps on the path there. As I’ve shared in previous notes, we are committed to steering Wayfair in a financially responsible manner through this period. We are actively navigating Wayfair towards a level of profitability that will allow us to control our own destiny, while still investing aggressively in the future. We’ve prioritized our work and set clear goals: to focus on the basics, drive cost efficiency and earn more customer and supplier loyalty. This macro environment doesn’t change our belief in the size of the opportunity ahead, and we are moving purposefully to seize that opportunity. Steve and I remain as confident in the future as ever. For those leaving today, I want to say again how much we appreciate your contributions to Wayfair. Your work will have a lasting impact on the business and each of us. For those staying, I appreciate everything you’re doing to support one another.