Economic crisis forcing many Pakistanis to end their lives2 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 10:39 AM IST
Pakistan economic crisis is its costing citizens' lives as some people are trying to kill themselves along with family members due to rising inflation: Report.
A resident of Surjani town in crisis-hit Pakistan, the sole earner of the family who was living in a rented house with his 35-year-old wife and two infant daughters, was struggling with inflation and unemployment. His frustration over rising prices forced him to put a full stop to the family's life.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×