A resident of Surjani town in crisis-hit Pakistan , the sole earner of the family who was living in a rented house with his 35-year-old wife and two infant daughters, was struggling with inflation and unemployment. His frustration over rising prices forced him to put a full stop to the family's life.

Police informed that the man along with three family members attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance allegedly due to increasing inflation. Unfortunately, the situation took the two-year-old's life, Dawn reported.

District West SSP Faisal Bashir Memon stated that the rescue teams shifted the family to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Karachi Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed Tariq told Dawn that she received the body of a minor girl, her father, and her mother along with her sister in a critical situation.

"History, as provided, suggests wilful ingestion of "Neela Thota" ( Copper Sulphate) by the parents after giving the same to the kids," she tweeted.

“Cause given as joblessness and inability to make ends meet. This is in the midst of Karachi. Surjani Town and if true, speaks)shouts of our collective apathy. Can't even begin to imagine the helplessness of a family who sought refuge in death," she added.

The story doesn't end here. Similar heart-wrenching incidents are taking place in different areas of cash-strapped Pakistan these days. Last month, a laborer in Punjab's Narowal along with two children also committed suicide by jumping into a canal due to inflation and poverty.

In another incident, a man reeling under inflationary pressure killed himself along with his four-year-old daughter in Muzaffargarh.

Pakistan's sensitive price inflation at 45%

The country's sensitive price inflation increased by 45.64% by the week ended March 16, 2023, according to data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) as quoted by pkrevenue. It comprises 51 essential items from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.

Prices of several goods have increased, while some saw a downfall. The SPI for the current week ended on March 16 and observed an increase in the prices of many food items. These goods include Tomatoes (18.06%), Wheat Flour (2.40%), Potatoes (4.52%), Vegetable Ghee 2.5 Kg (1.16%), Bananas (4.00%), Sugar (2.70%), and others.

However, a decrease has been witnessed in the prices of Onions (15.91%), Chicken (5.97%), Garlic (5.73%), Pulse Masoor (2.27%), Eggs (2.26%), LPG (1.90%), Vegetable Ghee 1 Kg (1.39%), Pulse Gram (1.24%), etc.