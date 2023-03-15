Economic crisis: Pak ministers unwilling to return luxury cars, still using SUVs...2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 10:50 AM IST
Pakistan's economy is struggling, and the country is waiting for a much-needed USD 1.1 billion tranche of funding from the IMF.
A few days ago, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced several austerity measures to save 200 billion rupees annually. He asked the cabinet ministers and advisers to forgo luxury cars and their salaries due to the ongoing economic crisis. However, more than half of the luxury vehicles given to cabinet members and other officials had not been returned yet.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×