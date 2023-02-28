Economic crisis to hit Pak industries, workforce after textile exports fall
Pakistan witnessed at least 14.8% decline in textile exports amid the ongoing economic crisis.
As Pakistan is struggling with its worst economic crisis in decades, the country's industry is bracing itself for cuts in production and workforce, especially in the textile sector after it witnessed at least 14.8% decline in textile exports, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.
