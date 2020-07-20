Economic setbacks in conflict zones

The nature of conflict has changed since the years of the World Wars, but the early 2000s marked a rise in the numbers of conflict-related incidents and deaths, the study notes. To assess the impact of conflict, the study compares the IMF’s prior GDP forecasts and the actual economic data after the incident. The authors find that the decline in economic activity persisted for years after the conflict. For incidents with more deaths, the economic damage was larger, with GDP declining by 38% a decade later.