'India not going to reap long-term security by siding with US...': Economist Jeffrey Sachs on Trump's tariffs | 5 points

Renowned economist Jeffrey Sachs criticised U.S. policy toward India, stating that “U.S. politicians do not care about India” and emphasising that India is “a great power” unlikely to gain any real security advantage by aligning with the U.S. in the Quad against China, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

His remarks came in response to President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a 50% tariff on imports from India.

Here are the top five quotes by Sachs: 1. “US politicians don't care at all about India. Please understand this. India is not going to reap long-term security by siding with the United States in the Quad against China," said Sachs during an interview with Hindustan Times.

2. “India is a great power that has an independent standing in the world. Everything that Trump is doing on tariffs is unconstitutional,” he added.

3 . “When I was in India in the spring, I said, Don't count on some great trade relationship. What India has hoped for, I believe, is that it would be a good partner of the United States because it would be a way for the US to, I'll put it charitably, reduce its dependence on China and increase supply chains with India. I tried to explain, don't count on that,” said Sachs, as reported by HT.

4. When questioned about India and China relations in the aftermath of the border clashes, Professor Sachs said “ a good economic relationship between” the two nations “would be wonderful for India's economy," and good for “building a multipolar world that isn't dependent on the US's whims.”

5. Explaining his rationale behind the advice, Sachs stated that China is a much larger economy as compared to the US, with the nation's international trade much bigger.

Following the imposition of a 50% tariff on Indian imports, U.S. President Donald Trump has ruled out any trade negotiations with India until the tariff dispute is settled. “No, not until we get it resolved,” Trump said during remarks in the Oval Office on Thursday.