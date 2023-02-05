Economist project China's GDP growth to be around 6.5% in 2023: Report
- The Chinese economy grew 3.0 percent in 2022, one of its worst economic performances in nearly half a century, hit by strict COVID curbs and a property market slump.
Several economist and investment banks have raised their projections for China's GDP growth between 6 percent to 6.5 percent for 2023 following a recovery of the country's consumption market during the Spring Festival holidays, as reported by Global Times.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×