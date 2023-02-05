Economist project China's GDP growth to be around 6.5% in 2023: Report

On 19 January, IMF Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath had said China could see a sharp recovery in economic growth from the second quarter onwards based on current infection trends after the dismantling of most COVID-19 restrictions. Gopinath said that a growth rate "in the 4 percent-plus ballpark" would likely mean that any global inflationary pressures would be counter-balanced by the slowdown in demand elsewhere.

