Economist suggests demonetization of ₹5,000 note to overcome Pakistan economic crisis2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 09:33 AM IST
Pakistan has been struggling with its worst economic crisis over the past few months. The crisis-hit country signed a $6.5 billion bailout package with the International Monetary Fund in 2019 but less than half has been released as the country reneges on conditions.
A Pakistani economist has suggested that the crisis-hit country should demonetize its ₹5,000 note to come out of the ongoing economic crisis. He cited an example of India, saying that the country's demonetization worked "tremendously well" and its "tax collections" rose after that move.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×