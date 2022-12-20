Economists place 70% chance for US recession in 20232 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 05:24 PM IST
The poll was conducted Dec. 12-16, with 38 economists responding about the chance of a recession
Economists say there is a 7-in-10 likelihood that the US economy will sink into a recession next year, slashing demand forecasts and trimming inflation projections in the wake of massive interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.