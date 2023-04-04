Economists predict further rate hikes for crisis-hit Pakistan, Sri Lanka3 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 11:05 AM IST
- For Sri Lanka, seven economists expect the country's central bank to keep the standing lending facility rate at 16.5% at 4.45 pm in Colombo after a surprise increase last month.
- For Pakistan, 34 economists expect a hike ranging from 100-300 basis points
Monetary conditions in crisis-hit countries--Sri Lanka and Pakistan--are the toughest in decades to rein in Asia's fastest inflation rates stoked by the debt crisis and funding woes. The countries' decades-high borrowing costs will be in the spotlight Tuesday as elevated inflation persists and debt troubles linger.
