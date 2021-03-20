Economy revs up as Americans increase spending on flights, lodging, dining out

The pain at the hotel persisted through the winter until interest began to tick up in mid-to-late January. Though some of that is for summer stays, Ms. Stirewalt also reported a recent influx of family-reunion queries for coming months. “I was just this afternoon checking in a 50th anniversary party of a family," said Ms. Stirewalt on March 12. “They said, ‘We have vaccinations, but we still don’t want to have a party…So the next best thing was to come to Mohonk.’"