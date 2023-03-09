ECTA between India-Australia to unlock new potential in trade and investment: Albanese3 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 08:47 PM IST
- Albanese expressed his sincere appreciation for the large turnout of Australian investors that came to India as well as for the key Indian business houses that participated in the event
NEW DELHI : Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday said that Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) signed between India and Australia is a transformative agreement which will unlock the next level of potential in trade and investment.
