Ecuador Landslide: Six dead and 19 injured as heavy rains lash, 30 who were missing in ‘large magnitude landslide’ found

Ecuador Landslide: At least six have been reported dead and 19 injured in a landslide in Ecuador as heavy rains lash Central and South America, according to a Reuters report.

The ‘heavy magnitude landslide’ occurred during a heavy rainstorm that affected parts of the region, Ecuadorian authorities said on June 16.

The heavy rainstorm, caused by a low-pressure system, swept across parts of Central and South America on Sunday (June 16). In response, multiple countries in the region have issued warnings about the increased risk of landslides, rock falls, and flooding, the Reuters report added.

Landslide in Baños de Agua Santa The Ecuadorean Secretariat for Risk Management has confirmed that the landslide took place in the city of Baños de Agua Santa, located in central Ecuador.

As per an Associated Press report citing the Fire Department, the landslide occured over a highway in the resort city hitting three cars, two houses and a bus. It added that heavy rainfall has also caused the rivers to overflow.

Six bodies have been recovered from under mud and debris and 19 are being treated for injuries, Deputy fire chief Capt. Angel Barriga told the AP.

The Reuters report added that more than 30 people were reported missing earlier, but have since been located as per the risk management agency.

Roberto Luque, Ecuador's minister of public works, in a statement said operations at three hydroelectric plants were also affected by the storm. Addressing the public via social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), Luque wrote: “My solidarity with all the families that have been affected.”

About 135 kilometers (84 miles) south of the capital, Quito, by air or 186 kilometers (115 miles) by road, the city of Baños, is popular among tourists, AP added. It serves as a jumping-off point for adventures in the Amazon jungle and allows for exploring of the country’s volcanoes and craters.

Status Across Ecuador Severe storms across Ecuador have unleashed a torrent of mud and floodwaters, severely damaging highways and bridges, the AP report added. This has cut off the main road connecting Ecuador’s highlands to its Amazonian provinces.

Heavy rainfall has also caused multiple Ecuadorian rivers to overflow — The Pisque River's surge flooded a popular waterpark north of the capital on Sunday. Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of casualties.

Emergency workers in Ecuador reported that several landslides have blocked or destroyed streets, hindering rescue operations as the rain continues. The mayor of Baños city, Miguel Guevara, has urged residents to avoid dangerous roads, adding that authorities are urgently working to clear the northern coastal area to search for more victims.

Red Alert in El Salvador, flights diverted in Guatemala In El Salvador, the civil protection agency has declared a red alert due to heavy rains. Earlier this week, a landslide in the country claimed the lives of two children.

Additionally, airlines diverted flights in neighbouring Guatemala, as reported by its communications ministry.