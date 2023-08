Fernando Villavicencio, a member of the national assembly, was shot in the head and killed after an event in Quito, Ecuador on Wednesday.

The attack occurred as he was getting into a car, member of his campaign team told local media, as cited by BBC News.

Current president, Guillermo Lasso, confirmed his death on social media.

Villavicencio, a 59-year-old journalist, was one of eight candidates in the August 20 presidential election.

(This is a developing news)