Ecuador: Presidential election candidate Fernando Villavicencio killed during campaign rally

Ecuador: Presidential election candidate Fernando Villavicencio killed during campaign rally

1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 06:21 AM IST Livemint

Presidential candidate Villavicencio assassinated in Ecuador campaign rally.

Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio speaks during a campaign rally in Quito, Ecuador August 9, 2023.

Fernando Villavicencio, a member of the national assembly, was shot in the head and killed after an event in Quito, Ecuador on Wednesday.

Fernando Villavicencio, a member of the national assembly, was shot in the head and killed after an event in Quito, Ecuador on Wednesday.

The attack occurred as he was getting into a car, member of his campaign team told local media, as cited by BBC News.

The attack occurred as he was getting into a car, member of his campaign team told local media, as cited by BBC News.

Current president, Guillermo Lasso, confirmed his death on social media.

Current president, Guillermo Lasso, confirmed his death on social media.

Villavicencio, a 59-year-old journalist, was one of eight candidates in the August 20 presidential election.

Villavicencio, a 59-year-old journalist, was one of eight candidates in the August 20 presidential election.

(This is a developing news)

(This is a developing news)

Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 06:28 AM IST
