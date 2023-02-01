Ecuador to vaccinate more than two million birds against bird flu
- The South American nation declared an animal health emergency at the end of November due to the first infections on a farm in the central province of Cotopaxi
Ecuador plans to vaccinate more than two million birds against bird flu to control an outbreak in the Andean nation, the Minister of Agriculture said on Wednesday.
