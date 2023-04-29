Ed Sheeran sings and plays ‘Thinking Out Loud’ in NY court during Marvin Gaye copyright trial4 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 06:07 AM IST
The Shape of You singer denied claims that his Thinking Out Loud tune is a copy of Marvin Gaye’s 1973 classic. During the testimony, his lawyer, Ilene Farkas, pressed him to tell how he came to write “Thinking Out Loud” a decade ago.
Grammy-winning musician Ed Sheeran sang and played his 2014 song Thinking Out Loud in a New York courtroom that has him locked in a copyright dispute over Marvin Gaye's soul classic "Let's Get it On."
