Bollywood King Khan Shah Rukh Khan has been creating ripples of joy while his come back movie have been minting money, breaking records in terms of box office collection, as the loyalists and fans have thronged theatres to see their idol return to big screen after a gap of four years with the movie Pathaan .

Since the release of the first song Besharam Rang, the movie Pathaan and Shah Rukh Khan has received love more than opposition and hate for the YRF's entertainment spy thriller.

However, Edelweiss' Radhika Gupta wants something more from the man that has charmed million hearts with his work.

Taking to twitter, Gupta shared a tweet posted by @anandi010, where the latter has imagined Shah Rukh Khan in a movie, cast opposite Hollywood's Princess Diaries fame actor Anne Hathaway.

The Twitter user has imagines beautiful scenario based in the city of lakes- Nainital.

“Imagining them together in a love story set in a hilly town..Nainital. Talking in Indian-American English. Sitting on one of those green benches, fingers interlaced. Looking at the jheel. Discussing groceries, calling the plumber, picking up their daughter after school…" she wrote.

Radhika Gupta reported the tweet and said, “Make this already someone… ❤️"

Make this already someone… ❤️ https://t.co/doPW0vYvEp — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) January 28, 2023

The tweet has gone viral and the idea and enthusiasm has been shared by Twitterati alike.

"Even an episode of Modern Love will do," tweeted user @arpitaswrites. Another user Vijay Chaturvedi (@Vc0904Vijay) commented, "He is the quintessential Bollywood romantic heartthrob...and she is my favourite from Hollywood...and some astro coincidence here as both are Scorpios..."

Another Twitter user quipped, “Make it soon as Nainital is sinking."

Meanwhile, the movie Pathaan in its Day 4 box office collection has overtaken big blockbusters like KGF2, Baahubali 2. The Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer movie has becomes the fastest to enter the ₹200-crore club, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Rightfully termed as the first Bollywood blockbuster of 2023, Pathaan with its surging box office collection has come as a relief to the ailing lungs of Bollywood, which was finding it hard to recover from the post-pandemic lull.

While movies like KGF, RRR managed to create and break records, several Bollywood movies even failed to see any profit.

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan which before release saw substantial opposition from certain religious and political outfit, has managed to earns way more than estimated. The Siddharth Anand directed movie which did not see promotional work by the cast including John Abraham, featured a surprise cameo by Salman Khan.

