Egg hurled at ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s sister outside jail, she shrugs it off with ‘koi baat nahi’: Viral video

Two women were apprehended by police after eggs were thrown at Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's sister in Punjab province on Friday. Aleema Khanum was addressing the media outside Adiala Jail regarding the Toshakhana case — which involves the illegal sale of state gifts, and for which her brother Khan has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

What did the footage show? Footage on social media showed Aleema being hit with an egg. A woman can be heard shouting, “Who the hell is this?” and “Kisne kiya yeh (Who did this)?” Despite the commotion, Khanum — though taken aback — remained composed and responded softly, “Koi baat nahi, jaane do” (It’s okay, let it go).

What did police say? A statement issued by Rawalpindi police said that the two arrested women are PTI supporters who had "travelled to Rawalpindi with other members of the All-Government’s Employees Grand Alliance to protest for their unmet demands".

“The egging took place when Aleema did not answer the questions raised by the two women,” it said, adding that the duo had been taken into police custody and sent to the Adiala checkpoint.

How did PTI react? PTI described the incident as “shameful" and alleged that police had assisted the women, who they claim were planted for political motives, to escape by car.

"The women were sent to Aleema's media talk as part of an agenda," the party said.

'Even in enmity, a woman deserves dignity' Balochistan National Party-Mengal chief Akhtar Mengal said, "Even in enmity, a woman deserves dignity. Targeting women is the lowest form of politics, and this cheap stunt must be condemned in the strongest words."

Condemning the incident, Federal Minister for Development Ahsan Iqbal said, "Politics must remain a contest of ideas, not of violence or hatred. We should all work to keep it healthy and respectful.”

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique denounced the act as “shameful, vile and crude.”