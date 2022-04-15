This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Egypt's Supply Ministry confirmed earlier this week that it was considering this month adding wheat from India to 16 other national import origins accepted by its state grains buyer, as it seeks to shore up purchases disrupted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine
The Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal on Friday announced that Egypt has approved India as a wheat supplier. He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi government is stepping in as world looks for reliable alternate sources for steady food supply, in the wake of disruptions caused due to the Russia-Ukraine war.
Additionally, Egypt's Supply Ministry confirmed earlier this week that it was considering this month adding wheat from India to 16 other national import origins accepted by its state grains buyer, as it seeks to shore up purchases disrupted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as per Reuters report.
The Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted, "Minister of Agriculture announced India's trust as a new facility for wheat import, according to the report received by Dr. Ahmed Al-Atar, the head of the Egyptian Agricultural Quarantine."
Egypt, often the world's top wheat importer, usually buys the grain via tenders set by its state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC). Purchases go toward heavily subsidised bread available to more than 60 million Egyptians.
GASC's tender book currently has 16 accredited wheat import origins, including Russia, Ukraine, France, Germany, Kazakhstan and the United States. The most recent addition, Latvia, was added last November.
GASC often prefers Black Sea wheat because of its proximity, quality and competitive prices, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February has driven up global wheat prices and disrupted Black Sea shipping, though wheat shipments from Russia continued in March.
