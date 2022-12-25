Egypt is spending billions on a new capital that Egyptians may not visit

The new city, known as the New Administrative Capital, is estimated to cost tens of billions of dollars and is the centerpiece of Mr. Sisi’s plan for transforming Egypt into a modern country, alongside infrastructure projects such as the expansion of the Suez Canal, a nationwide network of new highways, bridges and tunnels and a resort town along the Mediterranean coast. Mr. Sisi is pursuing these expensive projects—estimated to cost hundreds of billions of dollars—despite Egypt’s ongoing economic crisis. The country faces more than one trillion dollars in domestic and foreign debt in the coming years, according to U.K. research firm Oxford Economics.

