Egypt reports 14.9% rise in deaths in first half of 2021 from year earlier

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Egypt registered a 14.9% increase in deaths in the first half of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020, the country's statistics agency CAPMAS said on Monday, without specifying any underlying causes of death.

Egypt registered a 14.9% increase in deaths in the first half of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020, the country's statistics agency CAPMAS said on Monday, without specifying any underlying causes of death.

CAPMAS said 49,818 more people died in the first six months of 2021, signifying a "large increase in the rate".

Statistics also showed deaths in 2021 had increased by 31.3% when compared to the same six-month period in 2019. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}