Damietta port attack: Egypt rules out accident, says drone strike caused fire aboard 2 gas vessels

Egypt on Thursday confirmed that the fire which broke out aboard two gas vessels at the Mediterranean port of Damietta was triggered by a drone strike, ruling out the possibility of an accidental blaze for the first time.
According to Reuters, in a statement, the Egyptian cabinet said investigations were ongoing to determine who was behind the attack. It added that no group had claimed responsibility and that authorities were taking all necessary steps to safeguard the country's national security.
The confirmation followed an earlier assessment by British maritime security firm Ambrey, which said on Wednesday that a drone had struck a US-owned gas storage tanker docked at the port, raising fears that the conflict in the Middle East could widen further.
According to three trading sources familiar with the incident, the drone hit the floating storage tanker Energos Winter, sparking a fire that later spread to another vessel, Gaslog Salem.
British maritime risk management group Vanguard said the Energos Winter was hit on its starboard side by an unidentified projectile. The impact ignited a fire, which was later brought under control.
Responsibility for the strike remains unknown. The incident came shortly after Iran launched missiles at US forces in Jordan, while Washington and Saudi Arabia carried out strikes on Iran-backed paramilitary groups in Iraq.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump warned of retaliation against Iran, and Yemen's Houthi group announced a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, signalling a further escalation of the regional conflict that has expanded since the US and Israel began bombing Iran in February.
Reuters verified the location of the incident using a video shared on social media. The news agency matched visible port infrastructure, storage tanks and ship-tracking data with archived and satellite imagery to confirm the footage was from Damietta port.
The Energos Winter is a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) capable of storing 138,250 cubic metres of liquefied natural gas. The vessel is owned by US-based Energos Infrastructure, while its technical, safety and commercial operations are handled by Wilhelmsen Ship Management, a Singapore-based subsidiary of Norway's Wilhelmsen Group.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, Egypt's petroleum ministry said emergency responders and security personnel quickly brought the fires at Damietta port under control. The ministry said no injuries or deaths were reported. It added that Petroleum Minister Karim Badawi visited the site to supervise the emergency response operations.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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