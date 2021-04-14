Egypt seizes Ever Given ship in Suez Canal, demands compensation
- Pressure grows on Ever Given’s Japanese owner to negotiate a settlement of roughly $1 billion for damage to the canal and lost business
Egypt has seized the container ship that last month blocked the Suez Canal, the vessel’s owner said Tuesday, amid a dispute over how much compensation the country is owed following the weeklong shutdown of the waterway.
The move turns up pressure on Ever Given’s Japanese owner to negotiate a settlement that Egyptian authorities are claiming should be roughly $1 billion for damage to the canal and lost business while the stuck ship blocked a critical artery for global trade.
