Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Egypt seizes Ever Given ship in Suez Canal, demands compensation

Egypt seizes Ever Given ship in Suez Canal, demands compensation

Premium
REUTERS
4 min read . 12:19 AM IST AMIRA FEKKI, The Wall Street Journal

  • Pressure grows on Ever Given’s Japanese owner to negotiate a settlement of roughly $1 billion for damage to the canal and lost business

Egypt has seized the container ship that last month blocked the Suez Canal, the vessel’s owner said Tuesday, amid a dispute over how much compensation the country is owed following the weeklong shutdown of the waterway.

The move turns up pressure on Ever Given’s Japanese owner to negotiate a settlement that Egyptian authorities are claiming should be roughly $1 billion for damage to the canal and lost business while the stuck ship blocked a critical artery for global trade.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

India rolls out red carpet for foreign Covid-19 vaccines

2 min read . 12:21 AM IST
Premium

Industries mull output cut as workers pack up

2 min read . 13 Apr 2021
Premium

No need for panic over J&J vaccine pause

2 min read . 13 Apr 2021
Premium

Assam makes RAT mandatory for all air passengers arriving in the state

1 min read . 13 Apr 2021

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.