Egypt set to substitute wheat from Russia, Ukraine with imports from India

The Ministry further said that the government is also in discussions with countries such as Turkey, China, Bosnia, Sudan, Nigeria, and Iran among others, to start wheat export.
India is in final talks to start wheat exports to Egypt - one of the largest importers of wheat from Ukraine as well as Russia, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Saturday.
This comes amid a sharp dip in global wheat production largely due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Experts said that the two countries were responsible for nearly one-third of global wheat exports.
“India is in final talks to start wheat export to Egypt, while discussions are going on with countries like Turkey, China, Bosnia, Sudan, Nigeria, Iran, etc to start wheat export," the ministry said in a statement.
The Ministry further said that the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) on Thursday met with key stakeholders in the value chain for promoting exports to "those countries which have a huge shipment potential".
“At the meeting, the Railways assured to make available sufficient rakes to meet any immediate demand for additional wheat transport. Port authorities have also been asked to augment dedicated terminals along with dedicated containers for wheat," the government said in a statement.
India accounts for even less than one per cent of the world wheat export but has witnessed its share increase from 0.14 per cent in 2016 to 0.54 per cent in 2020, the ministry said, adding that India is the second-largest producer of wheat with a share of around 14.14 per cent of world total production in 2020.
“India produces around 107.59 Million MT of wheat annually while a major chunk of it goes towards domestic consumption. Major wheat growing states in India are Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Gujarat," it said added.
