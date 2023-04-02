Egypt, Syria in Advanced Talks to Restore Diplomatic Relations4 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 03:45 PM IST
- Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad could meet soon after Ramadan
Egypt and Syria are in advanced talks to restore full diplomatic relations more than a decade after ties broke down, people familiar with the matter say, as Arab states warm up to Damascus in fast-evolving developments that are reshaping the Middle East’s geopolitics.
