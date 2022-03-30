This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Egyptian delegation to visit India to discuss wheat imports
2 min read.05:49 AM ISTMayank Bhardwaj, Reuters
Egypt, often the world's biggest wheat importer, is reeling from a surge in bread and flour prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine closed off access to lower-priced Black Sea wheat
NEW DELHI :
A delegation from Egypt will visit India in the first week of April to facilitate wheat imports as part of efforts to secure supplies and tide over shortages at one of the world's biggest importers of the staple, Indian government sources said.
India, the world's second biggest wheat producer, has emerged as a leading supplier of the grain to a host of countries that are struggling with cargo disruptions and sky-high grain prices in the wake of the crisis in the Black Sea region.
Although Egypt has been a traditional buyer of Russian and Ukrainian wheat, India is willing to help Cairo by supplying the grain, said the sources, who didn't wish to be identified in line with official rules.
Egypt could buy up to 12 million tonnes of Indian wheat, they said.
The Egyptian delegation would meet potential Indian buyers, examine logistical and other issues and assess various grades and quality of Indian wheat, the sources said.
"India is in a position to supply top quality wheat to Egypt and meet Egypt's quality and other requirements," said one of the sources.
On Tuesday, Piyush Goyal, India's Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution said he met Hala Elsaid, Egypt's Minister for Planning and Economic Development in Dubai and discussed New Delhi's "readiness to supply high-quality wheat" to Cairo.
