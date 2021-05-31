Egyptian officials accuse Ever Given’s captain of losing control of ship in Suez Canal
- The ship swerved left and right before becoming lodged in the canal’s bank, chief investigator says
Egypt—Egyptian officials made their most specific allegations against the captain of a container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week in March, accusing the skipper of losing control of the Ever Given and hitting the vital waterway’s bank.
The ship swerved left and right before becoming lodged in the bank of the canal, said Sayed Sheisha, the chief investigator for the Suez Canal Authority. “The captain issued eight commands within 12 minutes as he tried to bring the ship back into alignment."
