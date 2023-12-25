Egypt’s ambitious proposal to end Israel-Hamas war: A ceasefire, phased hostage release and….
The Egyptian proposal calls for an initial ceasefire of up to two weeks during which Palestinian militants would free 40 to 50 hostages in return for the release of 120-150 Palestinians from Israeli prisons
In an ambitious bid to end the Israel-Hamas war, Egypt has put forward a proposal that include a ceasefire, a phased hostage release and the creation of a Palestinian government of experts who would administer the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank, said a report by AP citing a senior Egyptian official and a European diplomat.