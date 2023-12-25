Egypt’s ambitious proposal to end Israel-Hamas war: A ceasefire, phased hostage release and….

In an ambitious bid to end the Israel-Hamas war , Egypt has put forward a proposal that include a ceasefire, a phased hostage release and the creation of a Palestinian government of experts who would administer the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank, said a report by AP citing a senior Egyptian official and a European diplomat.

The proposal has been presented to Israel, Hamas, the United States, and the European governments, said the report.

According to the report, the proposal calls for an initial ceasefire of up to two weeks during which Palestinian militants would free 40 to 50 hostages, among them women, the sick and the elderly, in return for the release of 120-150 Palestinians from Israeli prisons.

It also calls for negotiations to continue on extending the ceasefire and the release of more hostages and bodies held by Palestinian militants.

Establishment of a government of experts to administer the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank has also been proposed by the Egypt, said the report.

As per the report, Egyptian officials have discussed the outline of the proposal with Ismail Haniyeh, the Qatar-based political leader of Hamas. He had visited Cairo last week.

The proposal is also expected to be discussed with the leader of the Islamic Jihad group, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, who arrived in Cairo on Sunday.

According to the AP report citing an Israeli official, Israel's War Cabinet, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will meet later on Monday to discuss the hostage situation, among other topics.

Egypt’s proposal comes as Israeli airstrikes heavily pounded central and southern Gaza.

Around 106 people were killed in an Israel's air strike that levelled a three-story building and shattered others nearby.

Since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas in October this year, more than 20,400 Palestinians have been killed and displaced almost all of the Gaza territory's 2.3 million people. The war was sparked after Hamas-led militants stormed communities in southern Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 and taking 240 hostage.

Close to 8,000 Palestinians are held by Israel on security-related charges or convictions, according to Palestinian figures.

