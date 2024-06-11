Eid 2024: UAE government employees will receive June salaries early for Eid ul Adha. Residents get up to five days off. Sacrificial animals for home delivery can also be pre-ordered.

Ahead of Eid 2024, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, has directed that government employees will receive their June salaries early. The salaries will be credited on June 13, just before Eid ul Adha this year, the Khaleej Times reported.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia announces Eid Al Adha 2024 on THIS date. Know details United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents will also get up to five days off for Eid Al Adha, based on the Moon sighting. This allows employees to enjoy the festival with their families.

This time, UAE residents have the opportunity to pre-order their sacrificial animals on Careem and noon Minutes. They can then have the meat delivered directly to their doorsteps within minutes. The costs range around ₹9,000- ₹49,000 (Dh400-Dh2150). Home delivery of 'Qurbani' meat is available for the first time in the UAE.

Also Read: Eid Ul Adha 2024 date: When will India celebrate Bakrid? “The response has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are pleased to see such strong demand for our offering," Hussein Heiba, commercial lead at noon Minutes, told Khaleej Times. “Customers can place an order up until two days before Eid Al Adha."

Nearly one million residents have used noon Minutes' Eid Al Adha section on the app. Groceries at Careem, on the other hand, has collaborated with Dhabayeh Al Emarat.

Also Read: Bakra Eid 2024: Two-year-old goat sold for ₹ 7.5 lakh at auction in Bhopal "Many individuals often face challenges in finding suitable vendors to perform this important ritual, and we're happy to simplify this process for our customers," Chase Lario, VP of Groceries at Careem, told the publication.

Eid 2024 in India On the occasion of Eid ul Adha, or Eid al Adha, Muslims sacrifice an animal to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah’s command. The meat from the sacrificed animal is typically distributed among family, friends and those in need.

Also Read: ‘Eid Mubarak everyone’: Shah Rukh Khan greets fans at Mannat; netizens hails ‘Shahdom’ | Video In India, Eid ul Adha is more commonly known as Bakrid whereas a bakra (goat) is sacrificed. As per estimates, Eid 2024 will be celebrated on June 17.

