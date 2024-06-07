Saudi Arabia confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon, marking the beginning of Dhul Hijjah.

Saudi Arabia declared the sighting of the crescent moon on Thursday, signalling the commencement of the month of Dhul Hijjah. This confirmation indicates that Eid Al Adha's first day will fall on June 16.

The Day of Arafah, the pinnacle of the Hajj pilgrimage, will be observed on June 15. “Arafat Day falls on Saturday, June 15, while Sunday, June 16 will be the first day of Eid Al Adha," a Saudi Supreme Court statement said on Thursday.

While most Gulf countries concur with Saudi Arabia's declaration, Oman has announced a differing stance. Oman stated that the crescent moon was not sighted within the country on Thursday, thus determining that Eid Al Adha will be celebrated on Monday, June 17.

Significance of Eid Al Adha Eid Al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most significant Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide. It honors the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son Isma'il (Ishmael) as an act of obedience to God's command.

However, before he could carry out the sacrifice, God provided a ram to sacrifice instead.

Eid Al-Adha also marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, the fifth pillar of Islam, where Muslims perform rituals commemorating events in the lives of Ibrahim and his family.

Apart from prayers, feasting, and sharing, Eid Al-Adha is a time for spiritual reflection, strengthening bonds with family and community, and showing compassion towards others.

Baklava: A rich pastry made of layers of filo dough filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with syrup or honey.

Maamoul are small shortbread pastries filled with dates, nuts, or other sweet fillings and often dusted with powdered sugar.

Basbousa: A moist and dense semolina cake soaked in syrup, often flavoured with rose water or orange blossom water and topped with almonds or coconut.

Sheer Khurma: A traditional dessert made with vermicelli noodles cooked in milk and sweetened with sugar, flavoured with cardamom, and saffron, and garnished with nuts and dried fruits.

Kunafa: A Middle Eastern dessert made of shredded phyllo dough layered with cheese or nuts and soaked in syrup.

(With inputs from agencies)

