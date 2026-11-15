Why has UAE declared December 2 and 3 as paid public holidays for private-sector employees?

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a two-day paid public holiday for private-sector employees to mark Eid Al Etihad 2026, the country's 55th Union Day celebrations.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that Wednesday, December 2, and Thursday, December 3, 2026, will be paid public holidays for all employees working in private-sector establishments across the country.

In a post on social media platform X, the ministry said the holiday announcement was made on the occasion of Eid Al Etihad 55.

"Wishing the UAE, its leaders, and its people health, pride, and prosperity," MoHRE said in its post.

The two-day holiday will apply to private-sector establishments across all seven emirates, giving employees a paid break to participate in the country's Union Day celebrations.

UAE federal employees to get three-day break And, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a three-day public holiday for employees of federal government entities to mark Eid Al Etihad 2026, the country's 55th Union Day celebrations.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) said the holiday will begin on Wednesday, December 2, and continue until Friday, December 4.

Official working hours will resume on Monday, December 7, following the weekend.

The UAE will celebrate the 55th anniversary of its Union Day, known as Eid Al Etihad, on December 2, 2026, marking 55 years since the country's formation in 1971.

What is Eid Al Etihad Eid Al Etihad meaning “Union Day” in Arabic, is the national day of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Why is it celebrated? - Date: December 2 every year.

- Significance: It commemorates the formation of the UAE on December 2, 1971, when six emirates united to form the country. Ras Al Khaimah joined in February 1972.

- Historical figure: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE's founding father and first president, played a central role in the unification.

- Celebrations: Fireworks, military parades, cultural performances, flag displays and public events.

This year, the UAE celebrates 55 years since its establishment.

How is Eid Al Etihad celebrated? 1. Fireworks and light shows: Spectacular fireworks illuminate landmarks, waterfronts and skylines in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other emirates.

2. Military parades: Armed forces and security personnel participate in parades and displays showcasing the UAE's military capabilities.

3. Traditional Emirati performances: Cultural dances such as Al Ayala, traditional music, folk performances and poetry celebrate Emirati heritage.

4. Flag displays: Buildings, shopping malls, roads and homes are decorated with the UAE's national colours — red, green, white and black.

5. Air shows: Military aircraft and aerobatic teams perform aerial displays as part of national celebrations.

6. Cultural programmes: Museums, heritage villages and public venues organise exhibitions showcasing the country's history, traditions and journey since unification.

7. Family and community events: Residents attend concerts, festivals, parades and community gatherings. Many people dress in traditional Emirati attire.