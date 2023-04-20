Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the festival of Eid-Ul-Fitr which marks the end for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. The 'Chand Raat' term used in in South Asian cultures, particularly in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, to refer to the night before Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid al-Adha where "Chand" means moon and "Raat" means night in Urdu, so the term refers to the night when the Muslims sight the crescent or new moon, signaling the end of the month of Ramadan.

Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, United Kingdom and other countries in the Middle East and West will gear up to sight the crescent moon on Thursday i.e. April 20 evening, after breaking the Ramadan fast. Meanwhile, the spirit of Eid celebrations prevails, and people are determined to make the most of the festive occasion. With hopes for better times ahead, the preparations for Eid continue in full swing in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The market may be impacted, but we are determined to celebrate Eid with joy and enthusiasm. It's a time of togetherness and happiness, and we are looking forward to the festivities," said a local resident.

As the countdown to Eid begins, the people of Jammu and Kashmir are eagerly looking forward to celebrating the festival with their loved ones, amidst the ongoing work on the Smart City project and the economic challenges post the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is believed that the Holy Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad during the month of Ramadan. Muslims consider this month auspicious and hold fast from dawn to dusk, dedicate themselves to praying to Allah, and refrain from negative thoughts. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan. They break the Roza with a delicious meal and get together with friends and family.